A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he pointed a firearm at two people inside a shared residence during a domestic dispute earlier this week.

READ MORE: East Wenatchee Man Arrested After Allegedly Stalking and Burglarizing His Ex-Girlfriend

According to a police report, officers arrested 38-year-old Moises Paredes on Monday in the 200 block of P Street Southwest after a brief standoff with law enforcement.

According to Quincy Police Department, a victim first contacted officers, reporting she had been involved in an argument the day prior with Paredes, where he told her to leave the residence.

Victim Forced to Enter Home Through Unlocked Window

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The victim attempted to gather her belongings, but Paredes reportedly did not allow her to enter the home, prompting another call to police. She stated she entered the residence through an unlocked window and let another person gather their belongings as well.

Paredes Allegedly Produced Handgun, Threatened Two Victims

She reported that Paredes confronted her inside the home and allegedly produced a handgun, pointed at her, and told her to leave. The second victim also reported Paredes pointed a gun at him during the encounter.

Officers Negotiate Peaceful Exit After Standoff

Officers responded and convinced Paredes to exit the residence after multiple phone calls. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Paredes Booked Into Grant County Jail, Later Released on Bail

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on two counts of assault, and he has been released after posting bail.