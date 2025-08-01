The family of a Quincy man killed in a shooting in May is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Family Offers $10,000 Reward for Tips

Get our free mobile app

Quincy Police Department said the family of Joshua Avalos is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the responsible suspects.

Officers responded to a call at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 14 about a man lying in a yard in the 200 block of I Street SW. Police found the man dead with gunshot wounds and believe the incident occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Quincy Police Department Quincy Police Department loading...

In June, Quincy Police issued a notice they're seeking the public's help with the investigation. They asked for all residents in the 100 through 400 blocks of I Street SW, J Street SW, K Street SW, and L Street SW who have cameras to review their footage.

Quincy Police Continue Reviewing Evidence and Footage

A flyer said the family is urgently seeking answers and justice due to the complexity of the case.

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Silva with Quincy PD at 509-797-3555 or Detective Powell at 509-797-1309.