A man in Quincy is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Quincy Police Department says officers responded to a public service call at 7 a.m. about a man lying in a yard in the 200 block of I Street SW. Investigators found the man dead with gunshot wounds and they believe the incident occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Detectives say evidence indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Police have not released infromation about possible suspects or a possible vehicle.

Authorities have also not released the identity of the victim, whose body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner's Office.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.