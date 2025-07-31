Quincy Police Department wants to identify a John Doe found in 2009.

DNA and Facial Reconstruction Point to Quincy Connection

The Quincy Police Department said it's asking for the public's help to identify the partial remains of a man discovered in Gwinnett County, Georgia, in 2009.

DNA testing and facial reconstruction led investigators to believe the John Doe could be Santiago Valdovinos Moreno, who had previous ties to Quincy.

Public Asked to Help Solve 2009 John Doe Case

Forensic investigators have had very little success locating DNA for comparison to the remains. They say he would be 44 years old today. The John Doe was 5'9 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, Quincy Police Department asks you to contact Detective Silva at 509-797-3555.