A Quincy woman is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute earlier this week.

Police say 50-year-old Carolina Villanueva Gonzales was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening her daughter and her daughter’s family with a knife.

Gonzales reportedly became emotionally upset and accused her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend of not loving her. Officers say the couple—along with their infant child—barricaded themselves in a bedroom after Gonzales allegedly chased them through the home.

Investigators say Gonzales then grabbed a knife and began stabbing at the bedroom door while the victims called 911. Officers arrived quickly and took Gonzales into custody.

Gonzales was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment, harassment, and malicious mischief.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is still ongoing.