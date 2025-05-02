An East Wenatchee man is in custody along with four others in a human trafficking sting.

Othello Police Department says they received assistance from Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Warden Police Department to arrest 40-year-old Grurkarn Gill of East Wenatchee, as well as 71-year-old Thomas Laney of Moses Lake, 36-year-old Bernadino Vega Jr of Ephrata, 64-year-old Joseph Kemph of Connell, and 40-year-old Jeffery Naegle of Kennewick.

They face charges of patronizing a prostitute for attempting to purchase sex.

New Hope of Moses lake contacted, interviewed, and provided resources to three women such as clothing, toiletries, hygiene products, shelter, and counseling.