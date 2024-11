Washingtonians are deciding local, state and Federal elections on November 5th.

Follow the links below for the local and statewide results once they are released after 8pm on Election night.

Results are unofficial and preliminary as of Tuesday night at 8pm.

Local Chelan County Results

Local Douglas County Results

Legislative District Results

Federal Office Election Results

Statewide Executive Office Election Results

Statewide Measures Election Results

Statewide Judicial Election Results