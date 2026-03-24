The outdoor summer concert series lineups are coming together for the major venues in Washington State. Organizers have lined up many of the top 2026 tours in rock, pop, indie, and country music.

More shows will be announced, but here's a glance at top attractions and the full concert series lineups to date at The Gorge Amphitheater, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington State Fair and Marymoor Park

Popular 2026 Concert Dates for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, WA

June

June 6–7: Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio

June 27: Dierks Bentley with Kaitlin Butts & Mountain Grass Unit

July

July 1: Ziggy Marley with J Boog

July 24: Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge

July 25: Boyz II Men

August

Aug. 8 & 9: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

September

Sep. 2: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange

FULL 2026 CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS

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Popular 2026 Concert Dates for The Gorge in Quincy, WA

May

May 9: Martin Garrix

May 29 - 31: Brandi Carlisle

June

June 28 & 29: Beyond Wonderland

July

July 24 & 25: Chris Stapleton

July 31 - Aug 2: Watershed Festival CANCELED FOR 2026

August

Aug. 14 - 16: Excision Bass Canyon

September

Sep. 4 - 6: Dave Matthews Band

Sep. 26: Jack Johnson

FULL 2026 GORGE AMPHITHEATER CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS

Popular 2026 Concert Dates For Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA

September

Sep. 5: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Sep. 6: Little Big Town with Ingrid Andress

Sep. 18: Jon Batiste

Sep. 19: Ice Cube

Sep. 21: Lauren Daigle with Leanna Crawford

FULL 2026 WASHINGTON STATE FAIR CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS

Popular 2026 Concert Dates For Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA

June

June 8: Human League with Soft Cell & Alison Moyet

July

July 10: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors

August

Aug. 19: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Aug. 22: Alison Kraus & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

Aug. 30 Beach Boys

FULL 2026 MARYMOOR PARK CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS