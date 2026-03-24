Get Ready For An Unforgettable Summer Of Concerts In Washington
The outdoor summer concert series lineups are coming together for the major venues in Washington State. Organizers have lined up many of the top 2026 tours in rock, pop, indie, and country music.
More shows will be announced, but here's a glance at top attractions and the full concert series lineups to date at The Gorge Amphitheater, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington State Fair and Marymoor Park
Popular 2026 Concert Dates for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, WA
June
- June 6–7: Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio
- June 27: Dierks Bentley with Kaitlin Butts & Mountain Grass Unit
July
- July 1: Ziggy Marley with J Boog
- July 24: Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge
- July 25: Boyz II Men
August
- Aug. 8 & 9: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
September
- Sep. 2: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange
FULL 2026 CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS
Popular 2026 Concert Dates for The Gorge in Quincy, WA
May
- May 9: Martin Garrix
- May 29 - 31: Brandi Carlisle
June
- June 28 & 29: Beyond Wonderland
July
- July 24 & 25: Chris Stapleton
- July 31 - Aug 2: Watershed Festival CANCELED FOR 2026
August
- Aug. 14 - 16: Excision Bass Canyon
September
- Sep. 4 - 6: Dave Matthews Band
- Sep. 26: Jack Johnson
FULL 2026 GORGE AMPHITHEATER CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS
Popular 2026 Concert Dates For Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA
September
- Sep. 5: "Weird Al" Yankovic
- Sep. 6: Little Big Town with Ingrid Andress
- Sep. 18: Jon Batiste
- Sep. 19: Ice Cube
- Sep. 21: Lauren Daigle with Leanna Crawford
FULL 2026 WASHINGTON STATE FAIR CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS
Popular 2026 Concert Dates For Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA
June
- June 8: Human League with Soft Cell & Alison Moyet
July
- July 10: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors
August
- Aug. 19: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Aug. 22: Alison Kraus & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas
- Aug. 30 Beach Boys
FULL 2026 MARYMOOR PARK CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS
Rock Legends' First Concerts
Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin