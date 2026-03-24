Get Ready For An Unforgettable Summer Of Concerts In Washington

Get Ready For An Unforgettable Summer Of Concerts In Washington

Dave Matthews at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival in Feb. 2023/Getty

The outdoor summer concert series lineups are coming together for the major venues in Washington State. Organizers have lined up many of the top 2026 tours in rock, pop, indie, and country music.

More shows will be announced, but here's a glance at top attractions and the full concert series lineups to date at The Gorge Amphitheater, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington State Fair and Marymoor Park

Popular 2026 Concert Dates for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery  in Woodinville, WA

June

  • June 6–7: Bob Dylan with Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio
  • June 27: Dierks Bentley with Kaitlin Butts & Mountain Grass Unit

July

  • July 1: Ziggy Marley with J Boog
  • July 24: Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge
  • July 25: Boyz II Men

August

  • Aug. 8 & 9: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

September

  • Sep. 2: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange

FULL 2026 CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS

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Popular 2026 Concert Dates for The Gorge in Quincy, WA

May

  • May 9: Martin Garrix
  • May 29 - 31: Brandi Carlisle

June

  • June 28 & 29: Beyond Wonderland

July

  • July 24 & 25: Chris Stapleton
  • July 31 - Aug 2: Watershed Festival CANCELED FOR 2026

August

  • Aug. 14 - 16: Excision Bass Canyon

September

  • Sep. 4 - 6: Dave Matthews Band
  • Sep. 26: Jack Johnson

FULL 2026 GORGE AMPHITHEATER CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS

Popular 2026 Concert Dates For Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA

September

  • Sep. 5: "Weird Al" Yankovic
  • Sep. 6: Little Big Town with Ingrid Andress
  • Sep. 18: Jon Batiste
  • Sep. 19: Ice Cube
  • Sep. 21: Lauren Daigle with Leanna Crawford

FULL 2026 WASHINGTON STATE FAIR CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS

Popular 2026 Concert Dates For Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA

June

  • June 8: Human League with Soft Cell & Alison Moyet

July

  • July 10: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors

August

  • Aug. 19: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  • Aug. 22: Alison Kraus & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas
  • Aug. 30 Beach Boys

FULL 2026 MARYMOOR PARK CONCERT LINEUP & TICKETS

Rock Legends' First Concerts

Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin

 

 

 

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