Wenatchee High FFA Plant Sale Is A Learning Experience
Wenatchee High School students are preparing to host the 2026 FFA Plant Sale at the high school's greenhouses in late April.
The plant sale provides a real-world business learning experience for horticulture and plant sciences program students. They earn money by transforming their greenhouse classroom into a student-run garden center and managing the cultivation, marketing, and sales of plants, flowers, vegetable starts, and herbs.
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The FFA Plant Sale will be held on the south side of the WHS campus, located at 1101 Millerdale, from April 29 to May 1, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM.
See a full list of plants available at the top of the Wenatchee FFA Plant Sale website.
Important Things For Guys To Include on Their Spring Cleaning Checklist
As spring hits the Arklatex there are a number of things around the house that need some attention. And spring cleaning isn't just for the "woman of the house." We've listed several things that guys can tackle in between fishing trips and baseball games.