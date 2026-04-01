Wenatchee High School students are preparing to host the 2026 FFA Plant Sale at the high school's greenhouses in late April.

The plant sale provides a real-world business learning experience for horticulture and plant sciences program students. They earn money by transforming their greenhouse classroom into a student-run garden center and managing the cultivation, marketing, and sales of plants, flowers, vegetable starts, and herbs.

Get our free mobile app

The FFA Plant Sale will be held on the south side of the WHS campus, located at 1101 Millerdale, from April 29 to May 1, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM.

See a full list of plants available at the top of the Wenatchee FFA Plant Sale website.