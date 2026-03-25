A Spokane woman was arrested Tuesday morning after Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies used automated license plate recognition technology to track down a vehicle stolen out of Okanogan County earlier the same day.

Second Stolen Vehicle Recovery in Less Than Three Weeks

This marks the second stolen vehicle recovery made possible by the new system in less than three weeks.

READ MORE: Protect Your Ride: Tips to Keep Your Vehicle Safe From Local Thieves

At approximately 11:12 a.m., Flock Safety cameras deployed throughout Lincoln County detected a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Twisp area in Okanogan County and automatically alerted deputies.

Traffic Stop Conducted 8 Miles West of Davenport

Officers responded to the area, located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop roughly eight miles west of Davenport.

The driver, Sara M. Levine, 45, of Spokane, was arrested on probable cause for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The quick recovery highlights the growing role that automated license plate recognition technology is playing in rural law enforcement.

How Flock Safety Cameras Work in Rural Law Enforcement

For agencies like the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office — which patrols a large geographic area with limited resources — the Flock Safety system acts as a force multiplier, continuously scanning passing license plates and instantly cross-referencing them against stolen vehicle databases without requiring direct deputy involvement until a hit is confirmed.

Lincoln County Cameras Acquired Through Law Enforcement Grant

The cameras were acquired through a law enforcement technology grant, meaning the system came at no direct cost to Lincoln County taxpayers.

Wednesday's arrest is the second time in three weeks that the technology has led directly to a stolen vehicle recovery and arrest in Lincoln County, a track record the Sheriff's Office says demonstrates the real-world value of the grant-funded investment.