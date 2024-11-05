The city of Wenatchee is activating new traffic signals installed at McKittrick Street and North Wenatchee Avenue near Smitty's Restaurant on Wednesday evening.

Project engineer Nicole Brockwell says motorists should be alert to the new signal late Wednesday evening or early Thursday.

Motorists will also be able to utilize a dedicated left turn lane to make a legal u-turn at the intersection to head north or south and access businesses that may be blocked by the new median strip on Wenatchee Avenue.

Another landcaped median will be added between Harbor Freight and Horse Lake Road in 2027 during the North Corridor Improvements now in the early design stage. The median strips are safety improvements to limit collisions caused by left turns accross traffic on North Wenatchee Avenue.

