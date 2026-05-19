Mother Mallard & Her 10 Ducklings Rescued From Streets Of Ellensburg…Twice!

A mother duck and her brood finally appear to be living the life that nature intended after driving animal control officials quackers with their recent attempts to become metropolitans in the city of Ellensburg.

The Ellensburg Police Department says the mallard hen and her 10 ducklings were first spotted on the city's bustling Main Street two weeks ago, when a good Samaritan helped to steer them out of harm's way with the assistance of an animal control officer.

An officer with the Ellensburg Police Department reads two ducklings their rights to enjoy a safer life in the nearby countryside (photo credit: Facebook) An officer with the Ellensburg Police Department reads two ducklings their rights to enjoy a safer life in the nearby countryside (photo credit: Facebook) loading...

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After being rescued from the heavily-trafficked asphalt of the city's main drag, the feathered family was taken to a nearby creek where the nervous mother and her fuzzy hatchlings were hand-placed into the water with great care one at a time before being bid a fond farewell.

Much to the chagrin of animal control officials, however, the same hendecad was found wandering on their little webbed feet in the parking lot of the Ellensburg Police Department in the 100 block of North Pearl Street, only a block away from where they were first discovered on Main Street, just five days later.

A brood of ducklings await their transport from the dangerous streets of Ellensburg to the safer confines of the nearby countryside (photo credit: Facebook) A brood of ducklings await their transport from the dangerous streets of Ellensburg to the safer confines of the nearby countryside (photo credit: Facebook) loading...

Once again, animal control officers corralled the waddling using only their cunning and a cardboard box before, this time, relocating them to a safe location far away from the hazards of the city streets.

Officials with the Ellensburg P.D. are hopeful the ducks will finally acclimate to the more bucolic confines of Kittitas County and not let the bustling allure of Ellensburg draw them back to its less-safe concrete jungle.