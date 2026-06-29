The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the report of a possible threat made against Vale Elementary in Cashmere on Monday morning.

Chief Ryan Moody says the school received a phone call about 10:40am reporting an alleged threat on social media. Moody told KPQ News a male subject called the school and said he had seen another person online make some threats against the school

All available deputies in the area responded, and the school implemented lockdown procedures. Vale elementary, the surrounding areas, and all other schools in the Cashmere School District were searched as a precaution and it was confirmed there was no active danger and there was no further threat to any schools

The lockdown was lifted after authorities cleared all campuses

As deputies gathered more details, the threat appeared to be unfounded.

Detectives are investigating who may have made the alleged threat

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Investigation Into Alleged Threat Opens

"At this point, we don't believe there is any validity to it (the threat), but we are doing a follow-up on the location or IP address of the person who actually made the threat because we think they might have been purposely making a false threat," Moody said.

The sheriff's office praised school officials for their response and assistance during the joint response. Moody credited school staff for their professional and quick actions, implementing safety protocols.