A Malaga man is in legal hot water following a welfare check gone bad.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison reports the following: at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a curious scene in the Malaga Market parking lot. A man later identified as 24-year-old Brandon Wilson was observed "nodding off" in his truck. For three hours Wilson had sat motionless.

But he soon snapped to attention. Upon learning that deputies had probable cause to arrest him, Wilson dug around for his keys, then started the engine. He took off before deputies could extricate him from the truck. (At the time Wilson was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.)

Attempts to pin him in were unsuccessful. Wilson fled the parking lot at dangerously high speeds, striking a patrol car and running a pedestrian off the road. He then drove into oncoming traffic. In the interest of public safety, deputies opted not to pursue him right then and there.

But not four hours later, Wilson was involved in a separate, unrelated traffic incident, also in Malaga. The details aren't yet public, but Wilson's infraction was jarring enough to prompt citizen complaints.

Wilson was no more cooperative than he'd been earlier in the morning; in fact, he attempted to flee on foot. Deputies caught up to him after a brief chase. He was transported to Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee, where he remains now, per the jail roster.

Wilson faces a number of charges: reckless endangerment, DUI, malicious mischief, resisting arrest and eluding.