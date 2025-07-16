Driver Ejected From Vehicle During Rollover Crash Near Wilson Creek

The Washington State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday afternoon.

Troopers say it happened at around 2 p.m. on State Route 28 about 25 miles east of Soap Lake when a sedan driven by 45-year-old Stella P. Shull of Wilson Creek veered off the roadway and rolled.

Shull was reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the crash but troopers did not indicate if she was injured.

A State Patrol reports says impairment was not a factor in the wreck, which is still under investigation.