California, not long ago, passed legislation that will prohibit the sale of new gas-powered cars "that generate zero tailpipe emissions" by the year 2035.

The groundbreaking policy won't require you to replace your existing gas-powered vehicle. You just won't be able to purchase a new gas-powered car here in Washington, ten years from now.

Still, automakers and car dealers are preparing for the exclusive market of only electric vehicles and certain plug-in hybrids.

The ban on new gas-powered cars in California is only ten years away.

Geneva Auto Show Press Days 2017 Harold Cunningham/Getty Images loading...

Eight states (and possibly ten) are following California's lead in adopting its standards. The industry is expecting even more states to follow along.

Washington will also prohibit the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.

As of the time of this writing, California, New York, Oregon, Washington, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, have announced that they will prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles. Delaware and Colorado are two states that are also leaning in this direction.

When Will Fully Autonomous, Self-Driving Cars Be Available in Washington?

'Within 10 years. Experts have predicted that we'll unlikely see fully automated cars that require no human interaction on the roads until 2035.' -Thisismoney.co.uk

Transportation Sec'y Foxx Discusses Future Transportation Trends With Google CEO Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

How many self-driving cars are currently crashing in a year?

Until we get AI-assisted self-driving vehicles that are fully functional and safe, we’ll see some hiccups along the way.

We’re already seeing some bumps in the road. Automakers reported around 400 car accidents involving "partially automated driver-assist systems."

In the past couple of years, on average, more than 100 accidents involving autonomous vehicles have occurred just in the state of California. (Crash Stats NHTSA.gov)

Over time, the bugs will (read: SHOULD) be worked out.

We'll be moving from point A to point B in driverless cars, just like in Steven Spielberg's 2001 movie, "A.I. Artificial Intelligence."

5 Quirky Tech Trends Washington State Never Saw Coming in 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby