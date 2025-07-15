Residents in Washington, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York face the highest median property tax amount, according to the reports on FOX Business.

Indiana, Alabama, West Virginia and Arkansas residents pay the lowest median property taxes in the country.

The results are compiled from the latest data available through Realtor.com

Median state property tax rankings according to Realtor.com:

New Jersey – $9,413

New Hampshire – $7,715

Connecticut – $6,944

Washington – $6,338

New York – $6,096

Texas – $5,860

California – $5,248

Massachusetts-- $5,142

Rhode Island-- $5,111

District of Columbia – $5,087

Maryland – $4,874

Maine – $4,335

Oregon – $4,265

Alaska – $4,113

Minnesota – $3,712

Florida – $3,659

Wisconsin – $3,612

Colorado – $3,398

Kansas – $3,379

Pennsylvania – $3,137

Montana – $3,072

Hawaii – $2,931

Ohio – $2,823

Iowa – $2,816

Utah – $2,768

Virginia – $2,755

Georgia – $2,683

South Dakota – $2,632

Missouri – $2,534

North Dakota – $2,525

Nebraska – $2,382

Nevada – $2,316

Vermont – $2,206

Wyoming – $2,024

Illinois – $1,974.5

Idaho – $1,974

North Carolina – $1,971

Arizona – $1,956

New Mexico --$1,734

Delaware – $1,702

Michigan – $1,670

Kentucky – $1,551

Oklahoma – $1,481

Louisiana – $1,415

Tennessee – $1,333

South Carolina – $1,328

Mississippi – $1,034

Indiana – $995

Alabama – $804

West Virginia – $728

Arkansas – $725

Florida (at #16) Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to completely abolish property taxes in the Sunshine state. A Pennsylvania state lawmaker has argued that homeowners shouldn’t have to "pay rent" to the government on their own property.

FOX Business reports the median property tax bill nationwide grew 2.8% in 2024 to $3,500.

