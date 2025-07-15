How Does Washington State’s Property Tax Stack Up With Other States?
Residents in Washington, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York face the highest median property tax amount, according to the reports on FOX Business.
Indiana, Alabama, West Virginia and Arkansas residents pay the lowest median property taxes in the country.
The results are compiled from the latest data available through Realtor.com
Median state property tax rankings according to Realtor.com:
New Jersey – $9,413
New Hampshire – $7,715
Connecticut – $6,944
Washington – $6,338
New York – $6,096
Texas – $5,860
California – $5,248
Massachusetts-- $5,142
Rhode Island-- $5,111
District of Columbia – $5,087
Maryland – $4,874
Maine – $4,335
Oregon – $4,265
Alaska – $4,113
Minnesota – $3,712
Florida – $3,659
Wisconsin – $3,612
Colorado – $3,398
Kansas – $3,379
Pennsylvania – $3,137
Montana – $3,072
Hawaii – $2,931
Ohio – $2,823
Iowa – $2,816
Utah – $2,768
Virginia – $2,755
Georgia – $2,683
South Dakota – $2,632
Missouri – $2,534
North Dakota – $2,525
Nebraska – $2,382
Nevada – $2,316
Vermont – $2,206
Wyoming – $2,024
Illinois – $1,974.5
Idaho – $1,974
North Carolina – $1,971
Arizona – $1,956
New Mexico --$1,734
Delaware – $1,702
Michigan – $1,670
Kentucky – $1,551
Oklahoma – $1,481
Louisiana – $1,415
Tennessee – $1,333
South Carolina – $1,328
Mississippi – $1,034
Indiana – $995
Alabama – $804
West Virginia – $728
Arkansas – $725
Florida (at #16) Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to completely abolish property taxes in the Sunshine state. A Pennsylvania state lawmaker has argued that homeowners shouldn’t have to "pay rent" to the government on their own property.
FOX Business reports the median property tax bill nationwide grew 2.8% in 2024 to $3,500.
