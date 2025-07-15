Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an East Wenatchee man and woman for burglary earlier this month.

In a release from Chief Seth Buhler, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at approximately 11:50 a.m. July 2, in the 6700 block of Forest Ridge Rd. in Wenatchee.

Get our free mobile app

Homeowner Reports Unusual Activity While on Vacation

The homeowner reported they were on vacation and out of the area, but saw their cleaning service arrive at their house at 1:30 a.m. The homeowner also reported he saw a man and woman, identified as 36-year-old Steven Leighton and 34-year-old Alexis Pipkin, allegedly go in and out of the house with personal belongings and wore some of the homeowner's clothes, and the suspects were at the residence for over 10 hours.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation showed Pipkin worked for the cleaning company but visited the house outside established working hours. Leighton reportedly did not work for the company.

What Deputies Discovered

Later in the day, Chief Ryan Moody says deputies pulled over the suspects at the intersection of Mission Ridge Rd. and Squillchuck Rd. Deputies served a search warrant to seize the vehicle and recovered multiple items, including clothing.

Arrest and Charges Filed

Authorities booked Leighton and Pipkin into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for residential burglary and theft. Pipkin faces an additional charge of identity theft for initially identifying herself as her sister while committing a crime.