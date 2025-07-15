The pet of the week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is Dominique. She is a nearly two year old German Shepherd who is smart and eager to please.

WVHS staff have discovered Dominique loves to learn new things and her strong desire to make hu mans happy will make training her a breeze. If you’re looking for a loyal and trainable companion, consider adopting Dominique.

She enjoys activities that challenge her mind and you can see the wheels turning with this pup. If you enjoy an active lifestyle and having fun with your dog, Dominique is going to be a perfect partner.

Get our free mobile app

All Dominique needs is a loving family who can give her attention, a home with structure, and lots of love.

If you think Dominique would be a good fit with your family, plan a meet and greet at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society shelter, located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

Dominique

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 1 Year, 9 Months

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0058105203

Dominique Image:WVHS Dominique Image:WVHS loading...

Dominique is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

Here is a gallery of the dogs available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

The height of the summer season is here so the WVHS is reminding pet owners and particularly dogs to the importance of protecting furry friends from the risk of heat stroke that can be life-threatening and develop very quickly

Dogs are especially vulnerable to overheating, even on walks or in a parked car for just a few minutes. Flat-faced breeds like Pugs or French Bulldogs, and puppies, senior-aged dogs, and those with health conditions are at even greater risk.

WVHS has shared tips to keep your dog safe this summer

Walk during early morning or late evening when it's cooler.

Avoid hot pavement—it can burn paws and raise body temperature.

Provide plenty of fresh water and shade.

Never leave your pet in a parked car, even with windows cracked.

Know the signs of heat stroke: excessive panting, drooling, confusion, elevated temperature, vomiting, or collapse.

If you suspect heat stroke, every minute counts. Move your dog to a cool area, offer water, and contact your vet or an emergency animal clinic immediately.