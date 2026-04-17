19 Incredible Hikes You Need to Try in Washington in 2026

19 Incredible Hikes You Need to Try in Washington in 2026

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Washington State is one of the most diverse hiking destinations in the U.S.—and in 2026, it’s more popular than ever.

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From the Pacific coastline and old-growth rainforests to alpine lakes and volcanic peaks, the Evergreen State offers world-class hiking year-round.

Whether you’re planning a weekend road trip or building a bucket list of iconic trails, these are the best hikes in Washington State for 2026, organized across regions so you can find the perfect adventure anywhere in the state.

Why Washington Is One of America’s Best Hiking States

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Washington consistently ranks among the top hiking states in the country thanks to its unmatched variety of terrain. Within a single drive, hikers can experience:

  • Glacier-carved peaks in the North Cascades
  • Rainforests in Olympic National Park
  • Active volcano landscapes at Mount Rainier
  • High desert ridges and river canyons in Eastern Washington

With millions of annual visitors to state parks and national forests, Washington remains one of the most visited outdoor recreation destinations in the U.S.

Keep scrolling to find the best hikes in Washington.

19 Gorgeous Hiking Spots in Washington

Discover 19 of the most beautiful hiking spots in Washington, from rugged mountain trails and alpine lakes to lush forests and coastal views. This curated list highlights must-see hikes for every adventurer, whether you’re looking for an easy day trip near Seattle or a challenging backcountry trek in the Cascades or Olympics. Explore breathtaking scenery, hidden gems, and popular routes that make Washington one of the best states for hiking.

Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper

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