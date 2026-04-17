Washington State is one of the most diverse hiking destinations in the U.S.—and in 2026, it’s more popular than ever.

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From the Pacific coastline and old-growth rainforests to alpine lakes and volcanic peaks, the Evergreen State offers world-class hiking year-round.

Whether you’re planning a weekend road trip or building a bucket list of iconic trails, these are the best hikes in Washington State for 2026, organized across regions so you can find the perfect adventure anywhere in the state.

Why Washington Is One of America’s Best Hiking States

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Washington consistently ranks among the top hiking states in the country thanks to its unmatched variety of terrain. Within a single drive, hikers can experience:

Glacier-carved peaks in the North Cascades

Rainforests in Olympic National Park

Active volcano landscapes at Mount Rainier

High desert ridges and river canyons in Eastern Washington

With millions of annual visitors to state parks and national forests, Washington remains one of the most visited outdoor recreation destinations in the U.S.

Keep scrolling to find the best hikes in Washington.