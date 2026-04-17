Residents across North Central Washington are invited to explore poetry and nature through a free virtual program hosted by NCW Libraries later this month.

Free Poetry Event Offered by NCW Libraries

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The event, titled Great Expectations, A Poetry Workshop, will feature Claudia Castro Luna, who previously served as Washington State Poet Laureate and was also Seattle’s first Civic Poet.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 23, the program blends poetry reading and discussion, focusing on topics such as how nature — especially trees and plants — can inspire reflection, creativity, and a deeper sense of connection.

Exploring Nature Through Poetry

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Organizers say the workshop will challenge the idea that plants are passive, instead encouraging participants to consider them as active, interconnected parts of life that can offer lessons in beauty, faith, and identity.

Castro Luna is the author of four poetry collections, including Cipota Under the Moon and Killing Marías, both shortlisted for the Washington State Book Award. In addition to her published work, she teaches poetry and creative writing.

Part of Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau

The event is part of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, which connects communities with speakers including artists, professors, and journalists. The program is free to attend, but registration is required through the NCW Libraries website.

How to Register for the Event

Participants who sign up will receive a Zoom link for the event. NCW Libraries serves the region through 30 branches, along with a bookmobile and mail-order services.