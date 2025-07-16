Lake Wenatchee is set to open for sockeye salmon fishing later this month.

Starting July 23, anglers can retain up to four sockeye salmon per day. Each fish must meet the minimum size of 12 inches. The season will run through August 31, closing one hour after official sunset each day.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says a strong sockeye return—tracked at Tumwater Dam and other Columbia River checkpoints—has exceeded the spawning goal of 23,000 fish, allowing for this popular summer fishery.

Selective gear rules are in effect. That means anglers must use barbless single-point hooks with artificial flies or lures—no bait allowed. Night fishing is closed, but two-pole fishing is permitted with a valid endorsement.

Anglers must release all bull trout, steelhead, and Chinook salmon unharmed and without removing them from the water.

To support early-morning fishing access, Lake Wenatchee State Park will temporarily open at 4 a.m. between July 23 and August 6. After that, the park will return to its normal hours of 6:30 a.m. to dusk. Visitors should note that only registered campers will be allowed into the park before opening.

As always, anglers are encouraged to check for emergency rules and updates at wdfw.wa.gov, and download the Fish Washington® app to stay current on regulations.