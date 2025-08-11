Level 2 evacuations are in place for a fire just north of Lake Wenatchee.

Chelan County Emergency Management issued the "Get Ready" notices for residents north of Lake Wenatchee Highway, Brown Road, Fir Drive, Maple Drive, Bruce Lane, Bryon Lane, and Lakeview Drive.

RiverCom said it received the first call at around 8:20 a.m. for a structure fire spreading to trees and brush. Evacuation notices went out at around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.