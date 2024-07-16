Sockeye Salmon Season Expanding On Lake Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is expanding Sockeye Salmon fishing season on Lake Wenatchee this year.

The agency is projecting a surplus of harvestable sockeye to reach the lake, well above the natural spawning goal of 23,000 fish.

Anglers ply the waters of Brewster Pool of the Upper Columbia River for sockeye salmon - Image from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Sockeye Salmon season will open an hour before 4 am next Monday, July 22 and last through the end of August (August 31).

WDFW typically allows Sockeye Salmon fishing on Lake Wenatchee in early August, and only does so if the season allows.

The expanded season this year is based on current sockeye passage analysis at Tumwater Dam and mainstem Columbia River Dams.

Travis Maitland with the Region 2 Wenatchee District office of the Department of Fish and Wildlife says conditions in the Pacific Ocean helped boost the sockeye presence in the lake. "Ocean conditions is part of it," said Maitland. "There was probably some good out migration conditions for juvenile salmon during those brood classes."

Lake Wenatchee State Park is expanding park hours for sockeye fishing from 4 a.m. until dusk. Only registered campers are allowed in the park between dusk and 4 a.m. during the sockeye fishery.

Sockeye Salmon will be monitored closely and may close on short notice depending upon angler participation and harvest rates. Anglers will also not be allowed to catch bull trout, steelhead, and Chinook salmon during sockeye season.

Maitland says they'll have two WDFW staff members closely looking at fishing practices on the lake on a daily basis. "They count anglers and they interview a portion of the anglers as they come off the water," Maitland said. He said there will likely be about 150 boats on Lake Wenatchee during Sockeye Salmon season.

Anglers are advised to check WDFW's emergency rules webpage routinely for updates.

Rules for Sockeye Salmon fishing on Lake Wenatchee: