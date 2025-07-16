BREAKING: Level 2 Evacuations for Fire Near Eastmont Ave.
Fire crews are responding to an active brush fire in the 3300 block of Eastmont Avenue on the east side of the Odabashin bridge.
There are Level 2 evacuations for Blue Grade Rd and Hocumb Drive, and Level 2 Evacuations for Cedar Ridge at this time.
The fire is backing down towards orchards and slowly burning through grass.
Two type 2 helicopters have been requested. Law enforcement has been requested to close Eastmont Avenue in both directions.
Officials are closing a section of northbound Highway 97 to combat the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
