Fire crews are responding to an active brush fire in the 3300 block of Eastmont Avenue on the east side of the Odabashin bridge.

There are Level 2 evacuations for Blue Grade Rd and Hocumb Drive, and Level 2 Evacuations for Cedar Ridge at this time.

The fire is backing down towards orchards and slowly burning through grass.

Two type 2 helicopters have been requested. Law enforcement has been requested to close Eastmont Avenue in both directions.

Officials are closing a section of northbound Highway 97 to combat the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.