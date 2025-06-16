A single-vehicle accident in Adams County results in a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Adams County Sheriff's Office says the fire began around 4 p.m. on McManamon Road, northwest of Othello.

Investigators say the vehicle had a mechanical issue with its axle, which led to flames fully engulfing it.

The blaze did not damage any structures and there were no injuries as a result of the accident.

The Bureau of Land Management is in charge of the fire, which remains under investigation.