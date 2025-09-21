Major brush fire closes US 97/Blewett Pass with evacuations ordered
US-97 Closed in Both Directions Due to Brush Fire
US-97 is closed in both directions because of a brush fire.
Northbound traffic is being stopped at milepost 149, the junction with SR 970.
Southbound traffic is being stopped at milepost 178, about 7 miles south of the US 2 interchange (the “Big Y”).
There is currently no estimated time for reopening.
Evacuation Levels Along US-97 (Peshastin to Ellensburg):
MP 164–167.5: Level 1 (Be alert)
MP 167.5–172: Level 2 (Be prepared to leave)
MP 172–174: Level 3 (Leave immediately)
MP 174–178: Level 2 (Be prepared to leave)
MP 178–179: Level 1 (Be alert)
