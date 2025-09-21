Major brush fire closes US 97/Blewett Pass with evacuations ordered

US-97 Closed in Both Directions Due to Brush Fire

US-97 is closed in both directions because of a brush fire.

  • Northbound traffic is being stopped at milepost 149, the junction with SR 970.

  • Southbound traffic is being stopped at milepost 178, about 7 miles south of the US 2 interchange (the “Big Y”).

  • There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Evacuation Levels Along US-97 (Peshastin to Ellensburg):

  • MP 164–167.5: Level 1 (Be alert)

  • MP 167.5–172: Level 2 (Be prepared to leave)

  • MP 172–174: Level 3 (Leave immediately)

  • MP 174–178: Level 2 (Be prepared to leave)

  • MP 178–179: Level 1 (Be alert)

