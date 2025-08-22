Motorhome Sparks Wildfire That Closes Blewett Pass

U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass is reopened this morning after a brush fire shut down a portion of the highway yesterday evening.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the blaze sparked at around 4 p.m. when a motorhome caught fire on the shoulder of the roadway and flames quickly spread up an adjacent hillside in brush and timber.

The fire then spread to both sides of the road and officials closed a 29-mile stretch of the highway from the Lauderdale Junction to just south of the Big Y near Peshastin.

Motorists had to use detours to Interstate-90 and U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass while crews battled the flames, which were fully corralled by around 11 p.m., when Blewett Pass was re-opened.

The motorhome was completely destroyed but no other structures were damaged and no injuries reported.

Officials have yet to say how many acres were blackened by the fire.