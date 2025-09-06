Head-On Semi Collision Blocks Blewett Pass For 4 Hours, Injures 3

Three people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Blewett Pass on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about 12 miles south of Peshastin when an SUV driven by 60-year-old Ramiro Sanchez-Montes of Wenatchee crossed the center line and stuck on oncoming semi truck head-on.

Sanches-Montes and both passengers in his vehicle, 52-year-old Maria I. Sanchez-Romero and a 13-year-old girl, were all injured in the collision and each was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

The driver of the semi, 35-year-old Alexandr Vazdautan of Orlando, Fla. was not injured in the crash, which blocked both lanes of the highway for nearly four hours, snarling late-week traffic and forcing motorists to utilize one of several detours to cross the Cascade Mountains.

Troopers say Sanchez-Montes was not intoxicated when the crash occurred, but that he is facing possible charges for causing the accident by failing to maintain his vehicle in the proper lane of travel.