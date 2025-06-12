A brush fire sparked in Adams County after a bird flew into a transformer.

Adams County Fire District #5 says crews responded Tuesday evening to the brush fire on State Route 26 intersecting with Hays road.

While responding to a fire on Las Palmas Lane Wednesday, the fire on SR 26 rekindled due to winds. Grant County Fire District #10 responded to assist with mutual aid.

“We would like to thank District 10 for the neighboring help,” the Fire District posted on social media. “We also thank our volunteers for all the hard work and long hours being put into fighting these fires.”

Adams County Fire District #5 says they wil continue to monitor the fire the next couple of days.