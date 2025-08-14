Six people were injured Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 395 and State Route 26.

How the Crash Happened

Washington State Patrol said the accident happened around 5:02 p.m. when a silver SUV traveling south on U.S. 395 stopped at the top of the ramp to SR 26. The SUV pulled onto SR 26 in front of another SUV, driven by 32-year-old Nelly Kereiyian, forcing Keriyian to swerve into the eastbound lane. An eastbound pickup truck, driven by 45-year-old Dustin Reichert, struck Keriyian vehicle, forcing the SUV to hit a guardrail and a sign before rolling down an embankment.

Troopers Searching for Fleeing Driver

Troopers are still looking for the silver SUV that pulled in front of Reichert after the driver briefly stopped at the scene before leaving eastbound on SR 26.

Injuries and Hospitalizations

Reichert and five of his seven passengers, including a 10-year-old, a 6-year-old-and a 3-year-old were all transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Two children from Pullman were not injured. The driver of the pickup did not sustain injuries.

Cause of the Crash

Troopers say a failure to yield the right-of-way caused the crash, which remains under investigation.