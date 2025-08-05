A brush fire in Moses Lake blackened a half-acre over the weekend.

City of Moses Lake reported fire crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Beaumont Drive and found a half-acre fire moving slowly and burning in sage brush.

Firefighters Contain Blaze in One Hour

Firefighters utilized two brush engines, a structure engine, a water tender, and a command unit to attack and corral the blaze in just over an hour.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. There were no injuries or property damage reported.