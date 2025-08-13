Brush Fire Burns Acre Near Entiat, Quickly Contained
A brush fire just south of Entiat blackened around an acre Tuesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Teens Suspected of Starting Wenatchee Gas Pump Fire Friday
Fire Starts Along Rams Lane Near U.S. 97A
Get our free mobile app
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said crews responded around 4:45 p.m. to reports of the blaze in the 100 block of Rams Lane off of U.S. 97A.
When firefighters arrived, they contained the blaze in around a half an hour.
No Injuries or Damage Reported
There were no buildings threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.