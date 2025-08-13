A brush fire just south of Entiat blackened around an acre Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Starts Along Rams Lane Near U.S. 97A

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said crews responded around 4:45 p.m. to reports of the blaze in the 100 block of Rams Lane off of U.S. 97A.

When firefighters arrived, they contained the blaze in around a half an hour.

No Injuries or Damage Reported

There were no buildings threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.