Brush Fire Burns Acre Near Entiat, Quickly Contained

Brush Fire Burns Acre Near Entiat, Quickly Contained

photo credit: Grant County Fire District No. 8 webpage

A brush fire just south of Entiat blackened around an acre Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Teens Suspected of Starting Wenatchee Gas Pump Fire Friday

Fire Starts Along Rams Lane Near U.S. 97A

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said crews responded around 4:45 p.m. to reports of the blaze in the 100 block of Rams Lane off of U.S. 97A.

When firefighters arrived, they contained the blaze in around a half an hour.

No Injuries or Damage Reported

There were no buildings threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

WSDOT Releases New Wildfire Photos

Filed Under: brush fire, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Categories: Breaking News, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ