The lightning storms over the weekend sparked multiple fires in Adams and Grant Counties.

Fires Reported in Adams County

Adams County Fire District #2 said a fire started around 10 p.m. near Providence Road and Lind-Hatton Road. The blaze quickly spread through dry fields and created heavy flames. Crews mopped up the fire around 4 a.m. The district said it responded to three other lightning strike calls Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Blazes Ignite in Grant and Douglas Counties

In Grant County, Fire District #13 responded to a fire on Beasley Hill near Ephrata and found a Wildfire south of U.S near Road G SE in Douglas County. Firefighters worked through the night to contain it. Crews returned during the heat of the day and returned to the scene Monday and finished up by 6:30 p.m.

Large Wildfire Threatens Homes Near Coulee City

Grant County Fire District #7 said a lightning strike ignited a wildfire Monday north of Coulee City near U.S. 2 and Road J. That fire grew to around 400 acres and threatened homes near the north end of Coulee City before crews started to contain it.

There have been no injuries reported in any of the fires.