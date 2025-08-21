Motorhome Fire Spreads, Forces Blewett Pass Closure
Blewett Pass is closed for a brush fire.
Troopers say the pass will be closed for several hours as fire personnel battle the blaze. Authorities say you should use I-90 or U.S. 2 as a detour and there is no timeline for the highway to re-open.
You can monitor the Washington State Department of Transportaiton Real Time Travel Map for updates.
