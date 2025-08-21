Motorhome Fire Spreads, Forces Blewett Pass Closure

Motorhome Fire Spreads, Forces Blewett Pass Closure

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

Blewett Pass is closed for a brush fire.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Troopers say the pass will be closed for several hours as fire personnel battle the blaze. Authorities say you should use I-90 or U.S. 2 as a detour and there is no timeline for the highway to re-open.

You can monitor the Washington State Department of Transportaiton Real Time Travel Map for updates.

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days:

Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

Filed Under: blewett pass, brush fire, u.s. 97
Categories: Breaking News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ