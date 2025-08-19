Fire Crews Contain Barn Fire Monday

Chelan County Fire District #3

A fire destroyed a barn on Blewett Pass Monday morning, but firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby trees.

Chelan County Fire District 6 responded to the call around 10:05 a.m. at the 3600 block of Old Blewett Road along with Fire District 3, Cashmere Fire Department, and the state Department of Natural Resources.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze, which remains under investigation.

