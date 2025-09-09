Former Adams County Hospital Clerk Misused $32K in Funds

A former clerk at a hospital in Adams County allegedly misused more than $32,000 in public funds.

Audit Findings and Misuse of Funds

Washington State Auditor's Office released a report finding Yvette Ahuna altered four checks totaling $20,755 between July and September 2023 and used adhesive labels to redirect payments to herself. Investigators also found nearly $10,800 in unauthorized personal credit card purchases.

Details of Unauthorized Purchases

Ahuna allegedly spent nearly $500 through the district's online business account and over $2,800 in charges linked to cell phone providers, gift cards, and credit monitoring services.

Discovery and Criminal Case

A banker alerted the hospital district in September 2023, and the hospital fired Ahuna and reported Ahuna to Ritzville police. Court documents show she pled guilty to four charges in April 2024 and subsequently served 60 days in jail.

Recommendations for Hospital District

The audit recommended the district evaluate and strengthen disbursement systems. The state recommends the district seek recovery of the $32,000 as well.