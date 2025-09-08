A Grant County judge found a Moses Lake man guilty of child pornography possession.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said police arrested 69-year-old Michael Boyer in March 2024 after detectives received a case referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Seattle. The tip came from Google and identified Boyer as the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered an IP address connected to Boyer uploaded over 100 video files containing child sexual abuse material.

Boyer is in the Grant County Jail as he waits for his sentencing hearing in October.