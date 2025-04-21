UPDATE: Derby Canyon Fire Contained at 4 Acres Friday Night

UPDATE: Derby Canyon Fire Contained at 4 Acres Friday Night

Chelan County Fire District #6 Facebook page

Fire crews contained a brush fire in the Derby Canyon area Friday night.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Andy Lee says the fire started due to high winds in an escaped burn pile. He adds the property owner did everything right and had water on hand, but dryer than normal conditions and high winds started the blaze.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews responded to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. and managed to mop up the inferno by 8 p.m.

Lee says crews were worried about the fire threatening power lines and orchards, but the additional resources helped contain the fire to around four acres.

Lee wants everyone to keep in mind the landscape is dryer than usual for this time of year and to pay attention to wind patterns.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: brush fire, Chelan County Fire District 6, Derby Canyon Road
Categories: Breaking News, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ