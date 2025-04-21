UPDATE: Derby Canyon Fire Contained at 4 Acres Friday Night

Fire crews contained a brush fire in the Derby Canyon area Friday night.

Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Andy Lee says the fire started due to high winds in an escaped burn pile. He adds the property owner did everything right and had water on hand, but dryer than normal conditions and high winds started the blaze.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews responded to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. and managed to mop up the inferno by 8 p.m.

Lee says crews were worried about the fire threatening power lines and orchards, but the additional resources helped contain the fire to around four acres.

Lee wants everyone to keep in mind the landscape is dryer than usual for this time of year and to pay attention to wind patterns.