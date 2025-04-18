BREAKING: Two-Acre Brush Fire in Derby Canyon Friday Afternoon

A wildfire in the Derby Canyon forced three alarms as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Andy Lee says there is currently no threat to private residences, but the blaze is threatening power lines and orchards in the area of the 900 block of Derby Canyon Road. Lee says the inferno started with an escaped burn pile.

Lee says crews had the initial fire contained but winds picked up and ignited spot fires across the ridge line.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources is now working the case. There is a helicopter inbound from Olympia at this time.

Lee asks the public to avoid the area and let fire crews do their job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.