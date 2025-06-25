Wenatchee Valley Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in East Wenatchee this afternoon.

Fire Chief Brian Brett said someone threw a firework out of a pickup into the hillside at North Nile and 10th Street NE. Fire crews are evacuating residents from housing to the west of 10th Street NE. Level 2, "Get Ready" evacuation notices have been issued for the north side of 10th St. NE between Urban Industrial and Macaw.

Two helicopters and a dozer are responding to the fire currently at 10-acres and growing. Brett said he is confident in the containment lines, but the fire is uncontained at this time.

This is a developing story.