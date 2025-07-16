The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the cause of a wildfire in Kittitas County.

The Red Bridge Road Fire broke out on the afternoon of June 9th, just before 4 p.m., north of Red Bridge Road and east of Cle Elum. It quickly grew to 53 acres, damaging two structures and forcing evacuations in nearby neighborhoods.

Investigators have determined the fire was human-caused. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Around 11 a.m. that day—hours before the fire was reported—witnesses spotted a man standing on the shoulder of Red Bridge Road in the 3500 block, taking photos of a nearby debris pile. That pile is believed to be the fire’s point of origin.

A red pickup truck was also seen parked at the scene just moments before smoke and flames were visible. Witnesses say the driver left the area shortly after the fire began.

Now, DNR officials are asking anyone who saw the vehicle, the man, or any suspicious activity in the area to contact lead investigator Bruce Long at bruce.long@dnr.wa.gov.