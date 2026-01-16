A Central Washington University (CWU) student tested positive for measles.

The Kittitas Public Health Department said the student was exposed while traveling the United States. They became symptomatic on Jan. 8. When the student felt ill, they traveled to Spokane where they tested positive on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The Health Department is asking people who have not been vaccinated at the following locations to contact them at 509-933-8301.

Jan. 8

- 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: CWU Dining Lion Rock Station in the SURC

- 3:8:30 p.m.: CWU Dining Lion Rock dining station in the SURC

- 1-4:50 p.m.: International Aviation Management, Samuelson Building

Jan. 9

- 12:08 p.m. to 2:08 p.m.: CWU flight training center

- 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: CWU flight training center

The health department said it is working with CWU and the state department of health to limit exposure, adding if someone thinks they have been exposed, or has a fever and a rash, to call their doctor or medical facility first to limit exposure.

Symptoms usually start with a mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sore throat. After two to three days, tiny white spots appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek. At the same time, the fever may get worse with a red or reddish-brown spotted rash, beginning on a person's face and spreads downward.

The health department said the best protection against measles is a two-shot regimen of the MMR vaccine, recommending that community members take an opportunity to ensure families are up to date.