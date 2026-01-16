Ephrata Shooting Suspect Arrested After Overnight Search

Early Friday morning, Grant County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Francisco Buenrostro of Ephrata in connection with a shooting that occurred early Thursday near Ephrata.

Buenrostro was taken into custody during a traffic stop near the 7500 block of State Route 281 north of Quincy. He is being held in the Grant County Jail and faces a charge of first-degree assault.

Deputies say the arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Quincy Police Department, and the Ephrata Police Department.