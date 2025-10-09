Partnership Gives Rides For CWU Students To Get Home Safely

A new partnership between a Lakewood-based non-profit and Central Washington University (CWU) is now helping students at the Ellensburg school get home safely.

Central's collaboration is with the DMAC (Dedicated to Making A Change) Foundation, which was started by the family of Diego Garza - a Gonzaga University student who died in a car accident in 2023, as a way of helping to prevent others from suffering the same tragedy.

In addition to educating students about the dangers associated with fentanyl, DMAC also provides them with free rides to and from college campuses through its #GetHomeSafe program.

The program is being implemented through CWU's Office of Health Promotion, and will offer students up to three rides within five miles of Central's campus between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at no cost.

Students who are interested is using the #GetHomeSafe program can do so by going to the Lyft app and entering the code WILDCATSAFERIDE , or call the local cab company, Rainier Taxi at 509-899-9413.

In a news release from CWU, Diego's mother and DMAC co-founder, Brooke Beaty, said a safe ride home is extremely important to the health and well-being of students.

“At the heart of the DMAC Foundation is our unwavering commitment to safeguard the well-being of every child and young adult,” says Beaty. “We believe that every child deserves a secure and safe journey back home, free from harm, fear, or uncertainty.”

The #GetHomeSafe program was initially launched at Gonzaga University last year, and has already provided more than 1,800 rides for students to and from the school's Spokane campus.

Diego's father and DMAC co-founder, Steve Garza, tells CWU officials that the program has already gone a long way toward honoring the memory of his son.

“The DMAC Foundation was created in his (Diego Garza's) honor, to ensure others get home safe to their families and fulfill their purpose and dreams,” explained Steve Garza. “With the community support, tools and resources we provide, we can honor his legacy for years to come.”

All students are encouraged to use the #GetHomeSafe program, especially if they have been drinking alcohol or using drugs and feel they might be impaired, or if they believe they will be unsafe getting home another way for any reason.