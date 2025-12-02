Seven-Hour Ordeal Ends in Dramatic Dog Rescue in Roslyn

Seven-Hour Ordeal Ends in Dramatic Dog Rescue in Roslyn

Photo Credit | Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

 

Rescuers in Kittitas County teamed up Sunday to save a dog that fell into a crevasse in the Roslyn Urban Forest.

Coulee, a heeler–lab mix, fell about 20 feet and spent 7 hours in freezing meltwater before search teams located her.

Multiple fire, police, and search-and-rescue teams joined the effort, which Coulee’s family called “unbelievable.”

Coulee the dog was safely rescued and reunited with her owners.

