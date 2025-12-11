Elderly Woman Rescued From Rising Floodwaters Near Easton

Emergency responders throughout Washington State continue to assist in evacuating people who've been trapped by rising floodwaters produced by this week's heavy rains.

Wednesday's efforts included a rescue in Kittitas County, where swiftwater crews with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management helped evacuate an 87-year-old woman whose home was surrounded by floodwaters in the Elk Meadows neighborhood near Easton.

Sheriff's officials say the woman was taken from her residence on an inflatable rescue raft, which was also used to make a separate trip to evacuate her caregiver and cat.

Wednesday's rescue followed several other requests for evacuation assistance throughout Kittitas County since the beginning of the week, when flooding began inundating numerous rural areas and neighborhoods.