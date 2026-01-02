City Of Roslyn Issues Boil Water Order After Discovery Of Broken Supply Line

Officials with the City of Roslyn are advising residents in the small Kittitas County town to boil their water, after a rupture was discovered in a domestic water supply line.

The City says the broken line was discovered late Thursday and might have resulted in a loss of pressure in the water system which could lead to the possible contamination of residents' domestic water.

A social media post from the City advises extreme caution to all residents attached to system by stating, “Even if you didn't lose water pressure, your tap water may still be contaminated.”

Until the line can be repaired, Roslyn residents are being asked to boil their tap water for things uses such as drinking and food preparation, brushing teeth, making ice, and washing dishes.

The City's social media post instructs residents to “Bring all water to a roiling boil for one minute" and allow it cool before using it, adding, "Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”

City officials say crews are currently working to fix the damaged line and believe it should be repaired and safe water service restored within the next 24 hours.

No potential cause for the ruptured line was provided.