The good news is that while Yakima has a bad rep for being a haven for gang crime, the data shows a drop in drugs and related crimes in 2025. The bad news is that there are still a few gangs that are keeping area police and law enforcement officers busy. This article will help you recognize graffiti and tagging you might see in your neighborhood. Yakima Valley law enforcement identified the top 7 gangs they see.

In 2023, Sheriff Udell from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office noted to KIMA News that we had the highest number of concentrated gang members in WA State, outpacing Tacoma and the Puget Sound region (Pierce County). Recently, 1280 NewsTalk KIT revealed that expected funding cuts in Yakima could lead to painful cuts in the YPD police gang unit, causing concern for many residents within city limits.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office in Yakima

Most gang members in Yakima County typically monitor other gang members in order to protect their territories and to look for areas of expansion. They will, however, approach neighborhood youth for intimidation and recruiting purposes, so young people should always be aware of their surroundings and stay safe and as visible as possible.

Residents in Yakima might be aware of the two widely known gangs, the Norteños and the Sureños, which have been around the Upper and Lower Valley for decades, but there are four other gangs newer to the scene the YPD gang unit and county sheriff deputies say are keeping them busy.

The next time you see certain graffiti letters in your neighborhood, now you'll be able to recognize which gangs the tags belong to.

East Side Longos - ESL

The East Side Longos gang, originally out of Long Beach, California, are affiliated with the Sureños and the Mexican Mafia. They are reported to be rivals with the Norteños and Viva Los Locos. They are affiliated with the color blue and are rivals with the Crips.

Florencia 13 - F13

The neighborhood of Florence-Graham in South Los Angeles is the alleged birthplace of Florencia 13. The number "13" relates to the letter "M", showing strong loyalty to the Mexican Mafia and the Sureños. This gang is largely known for drug distribution and crimes related to extortion. Blue is their gang color.

Toppenish Police Department

Viva Los Locos - LV13

The Viva Los Locos are affiliated with the Sureños. They are known for drug distribution and for tagging properties with the number "13" to announce their territorial claims in Toppenish and Yakima. Blue is their gang color.

West Side Pomona - WSP

If you live in Toppenish or Yakima you might see properties tagged with "WSP". This stands for the West Side Pomonas. They are affiliated with the color blue, the number "13", and have ties to the Sureños. Their gang rivalry has been tied to LA Raza.

Nuestra Familia - NOR

La Nuestra Familia is a prison-based Norteños gang with local members who have territorial rivalries with area Sureños-affiliated gangs.

