A recent food safety alert involving dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets sold at Walmart stores across Washington and the U.S. has now been resolved, according to federal officials.

What Prompted the USDA Food Safety Alert

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Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for certain bags of Great Value Dino-Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets after a potential contamination concern involving lead.

The alert applied to 29-ounce bags with a best-by date of February 10, 2027, and a specific lot code. Because the product was no longer on store shelves, the agency stopped short of issuing a formal recall.

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The nuggets were distributed nationwide, including in Washington, prompting concern among families who may have had the product stored at home.

However, the situation quickly changed.

Why the Lead Concern Was a False Positive

Following additional testing, the USDA determined the initial concern was the result of a false positive caused by lab contamination, not an actual food safety issue. The agency has since retracted the alert, confirming the product is safe to consume.

That means there is no active recall or health risk tied to the nuggets in Washington or elsewhere.

While no illnesses were reported in connection to the alert, the situation drew attention due to the potential risks associated with lead exposure, particularly in children.

How Food Safety Alerts Work

Food safety alerts like this are issued as a precaution, even when risk is uncertain. In this case, officials say the system worked as intended—flagging a potential issue, investigating it, and updating the public once more accurate information became available.

Consumers with questions about food recalls or alerts can monitor updates directly through the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

For now, if you’ve got dinosaur nuggets in your freezer, there’s no need to toss them—they’re cleared to eat.